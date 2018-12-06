× Think you have what it takes to perform at Summerfest? Apply online now!

MILWAUKEE — Summerfest announced on Thursday, Dec. 6 that online submissions for up-and-coming artists to perform during Summerfest 2019 are now available.

Artists interested in an opportunity to perform at Summerfest can submit materials exclusively at ReverbNation.com through March 1, 2019, free with ReverbNation membership.

Summerfest is an 11-day event that features more than 800 artists spanning all genres, from alternative rock to country, hip hop, Top 40, classic rock, indie and everything in between.

Summerfest 2019 takes place June 26-June 30 and July 2-7, 2019, closed on July 1.