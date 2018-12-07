× 3 Packers OL on injury report, with Bulaga doubtful

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers have three starting offensive linemen on the injury report for their game Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons, with right tackle Bryan Bulaga listed as doubtful to play.

Bulaga left last week’s loss to the Arizona Cardinals with a knee injury. He has also missed practice this week because of illness. Third-year pro Jason Spriggs would likely start get the start.

Right guard Byron Bell, who also left the Arizona game with a knee injury, is questionable, as is left guard Lane Taylor. He has a foot injury.

Long snapper Hunter Bradley was added to the injury report at midweek with an ankle injury. He is questionable.

Cornerback Bashaud Breeland (groin) and safety Kentrell Brice (ankle/concussion) are also questionable.