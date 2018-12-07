Admirals fall just shy against Stars, 3-2

AUSTIN, Texas — Goalie Landon Bow stopped 31 shots to help the Texas Stars to a 3-2 win over the Milwaukee Admirals Friday at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

The Stars scored what proved to be the game-winner at 10:59 of the second frame when Roope Hintz put a shot into the goal from the right circle.

Milwaukee pulled goalie Troy Grosenick with 1:45 remaining. With just one second left, Admirals defenseman Matt Donovan rang a shot off the crossbar which did not cross the goal line.

The Stars scored a pair of goals in the first 3:45 of the game to take a 2-0 lead. First, Justin Dowling finished a 2-on-1 play by depositing a Denis Gurianov pass into the goal at 1:33. Then, Niklas Hansson shot along the goal line from the left corner to put the puck into the goal at 3:45.

Milwaukee used its timeout after the Stars second goal. The Admirals eventually got on the board with a power play marker at 10:56 of the first period. Connor Brickley deflected a pass from Emil Pettersson to the goal. Texas netminder Landon Bow made the initial stop, but Brickley tapped the rebound in for his fifth goal of the season, second on the power play. Anthony Richard and Pettersson picked up the assists.

The Admirals tied the game at 1:48 of the second period with another power play tally. Pettersson won a faceoff in the left circle to Alex Carrier at the left point. Carrier skated to the middle of the blue line and sailed a wrist shot into the goal for his second goal of the season, and his first on the power play. Pettersson picked up the only helper.

Milwaukee continues its four-game road trip Sat., Dec. 8 at San Antonio. The team returns home Tues., Dec. 11 at 7:00 pm against the Grand Rapids Griffins at Panther Arena. Fans can purchase tickets by calling the Admirals office at (414) 227-0550, or online at www.milwaukeeadmirals.com.

Be sure to follow the Admirals on Twitter (@mkeadmirals) and Facebook (/mkeadmirals).