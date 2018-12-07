Attention drivers: This upcoming construction could impact your commute

Posted 7:58 am, December 7, 2018, by

MILWAUKEE -- Ryan Luck with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about everything that's going to impact your commute.

Green Tree Road Bridge over I-43 and Jean Nicolet Road will reopen to traffic on Monday, December 10.

I-94 North-South Project:

  • I-94 North from WIS142 to WIS 20 (Southern Segment) opened to 3 lanes this week.

Saturday, December 8 - Wednesday, December 12:

  • Nightly Overnight Full Closures I-94 South from WIS 20 to WIS 142 (South Segment) with this segment scheduled to open to 3 lanes by the end of the week.
  • The reopening to 3 lanes of I-94 South from County G to WIS20 (Central Segment) is scheduled to occur in a the next few weeks.

Monday, December 10:

  • Overnight Full Closure of I-94 North at 7-Mile Road (exit at 7-Mile Road and re-enter at the 7-Mile Road NB entrance ramp).

Thursday, December 13:

  • I-94 North from County G to Root River scheduled to reopen to 3 lanes weather permitting.
  • I-94 North from WIS 20 to County G (Central Segment) will open to 3 lanes by Christmas. Ryan will be back next week to update on this as well as the southbound.