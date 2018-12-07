Attention drivers: This upcoming construction could impact your commute

MILWAUKEE -- Ryan Luck with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about everything that's going to impact your commute.
Green Tree Road Bridge over I-43 and Jean Nicolet Road will reopen to traffic on Monday, December 10.
I-94 North-South Project:
- I-94 North from WIS142 to WIS 20 (Southern Segment) opened to 3 lanes this week.
Saturday, December 8 - Wednesday, December 12:
- Nightly Overnight Full Closures I-94 South from WIS 20 to WIS 142 (South Segment) with this segment scheduled to open to 3 lanes by the end of the week.
- The reopening to 3 lanes of I-94 South from County G to WIS20 (Central Segment) is scheduled to occur in a the next few weeks.
Monday, December 10:
- Overnight Full Closure of I-94 North at 7-Mile Road (exit at 7-Mile Road and re-enter at the 7-Mile Road NB entrance ramp).
Thursday, December 13:
- I-94 North from County G to Root River scheduled to reopen to 3 lanes weather permitting.
- I-94 North from WIS 20 to County G (Central Segment) will open to 3 lanes by Christmas. Ryan will be back next week to update on this as well as the southbound.