Bon Iver to perform at American Family Insurance Amphitheater on June 29

MILWAUKEE — Summerfest officials on Friday, Dec. 7 announced the third show for Summerfest 2019 — Bon Iver with special guests Lord Huron and Julien Baker on Saturday, June 29 at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater.

This is the first time that Bon Iver, an Eau Claire, WI based band, has headlined Summerfest and this is also their only Wisconsin show of the summer.

Tickets go on sale on sale Friday, December 14, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. CST at Summerfest.com and Ticketmaster.com and include admission to Summerfest. Special Fan Presale on Wednesday, December 12 at 10:00 a.m. Sign up or log in at boniver.org/me to access the unique presale code.

Tickets for Bon Iver with special guests Lord Huron and Julien Baker can also be purchased at the Summerfest Box Office in person, Ticketmaster Ticket Centers, select Walmart stores, and by phone at 1-800-745-3000 (live Ticketmaster Agent) or 1-866-448-7849 (“Ticketmaster Express” automated phone line). Patrons may also utilize “ticketfast” at Ticketmaster.com to print barcoded concert tickets from home. Convenience fees may be added to all purchases.