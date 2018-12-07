Light and decorations: The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train rolls through Milwaukee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Brian Kramp spent the morning The Canadian Pacific (CP) Holiday Train. The train rolled into Milwaukee Thursday night, Dec. 6 bringing lights, decorations, Santa and Mrs. Claus.

The Holiday Train collects millions of pounds of food for local food banks across the country, partnering with the Hunger Task Force each year when it’s in Wisconsin.

The Holiday Train has collected tens of millions of dollars and millions of pounds of food since it started in 1999.

The train will head to Wauwatosa, Hartland and Oconomowoc on Friday, Dec. 7.

