‘One of the best days of our lives:’ 17-year-old girl’s Christmas dream comes true via Make-A-Wish surprise 🎁

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The holidays are here, and one Milwaukee teen found herself right in the middle of some special, seasonal magic.

Adaisia Grenada thought she was heading to a routine doctor's appointment. Instead, a limousine brought her to Macy's at Mayfair Mall, where the teenager was in for the surprise of a lifetime.

"It was the hardest secret," said Kalisha Seamster, Adaisia's mom. "I'm not good at keeping secrets!

In honor of National Believe Day, Macy's is granting 25 wishes across the U.S. on Friday, Dec. 7. Adaisia's wish was one of them.

"Tears of joy, because this is a big thing for her," said Seamster. "She knew to expect it big, but she didn't know to expect it this big."

Make-A-Wish Wisconsin planned a personalized shopping spree for the 17-year-old, complete with inspiration from Nicki Minaj, her favorite rapper.

"I get to be myself for a day instead of keeping myself in," said Adaisia. "I could be free, show my style, and show people who I really am."

Adaisia was born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome, a condition that affects normal blood flow through her heart. Forrest Doolen, Director of Marketing and Communication for Make-a-Wish Wisconsin, said the organization's goal is to help kids like Adaisia.

"These wishes are life changing," said Doolen. "Gives them something so much more positive in the middle of really dark and challenging times."

But in the moment, her obstacles are put side with a Christmas wish come true.

"A day like today is one of the best days of our lives," said Seamster. "We're never going to forget this day."

Today only, Macy's is doubling it's donation to Make-A-Wish. For every letter sent to Santa that's collected, the company will donate two dollars instead of one.

If you'd like to take part, click HERE.