Police: 28-year-man shot, wounded while sitting in vehicle near 42nd and Garfield

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday night, Dec. 6 near 42nd and Garfield. It happened around 8:30 p.m.

Police say the victim, a 28-year-old man, was sitting in a vehicle with another male when shots were fired. The victim sustained a non-life threatening injury.

He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The department is investigating the circumstances behind this shooting and looking for suspect(s).