Police need help to ID 2 people tied to theft at Woodman’s in Menomonee Falls

MENOMONEE FALLS — Police are asking for your help identifying two people allegedly connected to a theft at the Woodman’s Food Market in Menomonee Falls on Sunday afternoon, Nov. 4.

Officials say a male subject pushed a cart full of merchandise past the last points of sale without attempting to pay. A female subject was with the male when entering the store — and it is unknown at this time if she is involved in the theft.

Officials say both subjects entered a black 1997 Buick LaSabre with South Dakota registration 25E-710. The vehicle has two bumper stickers on the rear bumper on the driver side.

If you can identify either individual in the photos, you are urged to contact the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700. To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505 or through stopcrimewaukesha.com.