Reggie Gaston sentenced to 30 years in prison in crash that killed woman, infant

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Reggie Gaston on Friday, Dec. 7 to 30 years in prison and another 17 years of extended supervision. Gaston was also ordered to pay more than $9,600 in restitution.

Prosecutors say Gaston, 24, was driving without a license following a drug deal when he crashed a vehicle at nearly 80 miles-per-hour, killing a woman and her infant in October 2017. He pleaded guilty to three counts of second degree reckless homicide, habitual criminality repeater. Ten other charges were dismissed as a result of the plea deal.

The crash in this case happened on Oct. 2, 2017 at 35th and Capitol. Shakela Rhodes, 27, and Aaliyah Ellis, 11 months, were killed when the SUV Gaston was driving slammed into their vehicle. Prosecutors said after the crash, Gaston flagged down a passerby to take him to the hospital without checking on Rhodes or Ellis.

According to prosecutors, Gaston barreled through a red light after a drug sale — slamming into the SUV with Rhodes and Ellis inside without braking. A criminal complaint says crack cocaine was recovered from his vehicle. The speed limit in the area is 30 miles-per-hour.