Update: 3rd team enters Bucks’ trade with Cavs, sending Sam Dekker to Wizards

MILWAUKEE– Two reports indicated NBA forward Sam Dekker was being traded from the Cleveland Cavaliers to the Milwaukee Bucks. But it appears to have been a bit premature.

The latest tweet from ESPN Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski indicates Dekker may now be headed to the Washington Wizards.

Sources: Washington will join the Cavs-Bucks deal as a third team — and acquire Sam Dekker for Jason Smith and a future second-round pick. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 8, 2018

Earlier tweets indicated Dekker was headed to Milwaukee in a trade with the Cavs.

SLAM DEKKER HOME https://t.co/aIGd9diKKc — James Kust (@JamesKust) December 7, 2018

Cleveland is also trading Sam Dekker in the deal to Milwaukee, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 7, 2018

According to his bio page on the Cavaliers website, Dekker made his NBA debut in 2015. He’s played for the Cavs, Los Angeles Clippers and Houston Rockets.