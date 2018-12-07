Sylvester Kimble to be sentenced in fatal hit-and-run crash from Oct. 2017

MILWAUKEE — Sylvester Kimble is expected in court on Friday afternoon, Dec. 7 to be sentenced in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a 48-year-old woman at the intersection of 76th and Appleton on Oct. 5, 2017.

Kimble, 20, faced the following charges:

Hit-and-run – resulting in death Knowingly operate motor vehicle while suspended – cause death

But in a plea deal that unfolded last month, Kimble agreed to plead guilty to the hit-and-run charge in exchange for the second charge being dismissed and read into the court record.

According to the criminal complaint, the collision happened shortly before 8:00 a.m. on Oct. 5, 2017. A witness told police she saw a “blue Pontiac strike the passenger side of the silver Chevy after disregarding a red light at a high rate of speed.” That same witness told officers she saw the driver of the striking car exit his vehicle — and he “walked away from the crash southbound on N. 76th Street.”

Using the plate number on the Pontiac, officers learned the listed owner was Kimble. They located him at his address and arrested him.

A conviction on the hit-and-run resulting in death charge comes with a maximum sentence of up to 25 years in prison and $100,000 in fines.