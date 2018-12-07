Sylvester Kimble to be sentenced in fatal hit-and-run crash from Oct. 2017

Sylvester Kimble

MILWAUKEE — Sylvester Kimble is expected in court on Friday afternoon, Dec. 7 to be sentenced in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a 48-year-old woman at the intersection of 76th and Appleton on Oct. 5, 2017.

Kimble, 20, faced the following charges:

  1. Hit-and-run – resulting in death
  2. Knowingly operate motor vehicle while suspended – cause death

But in a plea deal that unfolded last month, Kimble agreed to plead guilty to the hit-and-run charge in exchange for the second charge being dismissed and read into the court record.

Fatal hit-and-run crash near 76th and Appleton

According to the criminal complaint, the collision happened shortly before 8:00 a.m. on Oct. 5, 2017. A witness told police she saw a “blue Pontiac strike the passenger side of the silver Chevy after disregarding a red light at a high rate of speed.” That same witness told officers she saw the driver of the striking car exit his vehicle — and he “walked away from the crash southbound on N. 76th Street.”

Fatal hit-and-run crash near 76th and Appleton

Using the plate number on the Pontiac, officers learned the listed owner was Kimble. They located him at his address and arrested him.

A conviction on the hit-and-run resulting in death charge comes with a maximum sentence of up to 25 years in prison and $100,000 in fines.

