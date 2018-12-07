Watch: Jason Mraz surprises patient at Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — A patient at Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin was surprised with a special guest on Friday, Dec. 7.

Children’s Hospital shared on Facebook, singer Jason Mraz performed “Have it All” for a girl named Taylor — a patient spending time in the hospital’s Epilepsy Monitoring Unit.

The hospital says the song helped Taylor pass time while specialists were able to monitor her brain for seizure activity.

The Facebook post reads, “As Jason would say, Taylor, may the best of your todays be the worst of your tomorrows! Stay strong!”

