× Admirals earn point in OT loss to Rampage; 2-1

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Defenseman Joey LaLeggia scored a penalty shot goal at 4:23 of overtime to lift the San Antonio Rampage to a 2-1 win over the Milwaukee Admirals at the AT&T Center.

LaLeggia had a breakaway from the Admirals blue line when he was hooked from behind by Admirals defenseman Fred Allard. LaLeggia was awarded a penalty shot and scored his third goal of the season to get the victory.

Milwaukee goalie Troy Grosenick stopped 29 shots in the overtime loss.

The game was scoreless until 6:32 of the third period. San Antonio’s Conner Bleackley chipped the puck out of the Rampage zone and Trevor Smith chased it down for a breakaway. Smith slid a backhander past the left leg of Grosenick for his fourth goal of the season.

Milwaukee tied the game at 11:11 of the third period. Tyler Gaudet looped around the Rampage goal and finally found space above the left circle. He fired a wrist shot into the net for his fourth goal of the season. Alex Carrier and Matt Donovan were awarded assists.

