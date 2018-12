MILWAUKEE — A woman was taken into custody after cellphone video captured her firing a gun in the yard a Milwaukee home. It happened around 9:45 a.m. on Lovers Lane road on Saturday, Dec. 8.

According to police, officers responded to the area south of West Silver Spring Driver, located the suspected shooter and she was taken into custody.

It’s unclear where the woman was aiming the gun, or the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

The incident remains under investigation.