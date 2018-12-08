Kid Rock pays off layaway debts for 350 families at Walmart store in Nashville

NASHVILLE — Superstar Kid Rock has paid off layaway for hundreds of families at a Nashville Walmart.

Posted to their Facebook page on Friday, Dec. 7. the Walmart located on Dickerson Pike in Nashville says Kid Rock called wanting to help.

Walmart says Kid Rock paid off all of the store’s customers’ remaining layaway balances — a total of about 350 families.

“His gift is bringing incredible joy to about 350 families in Nashville and we’re happy our store could be a part of it,” the post reads in part.

Kid Rock isn’t the only celebrity bringing holiday cheer. Actor and filmmaker Tyler Perry announced Thursday that he has paid off all of the layaway tabs for the lucky shoppers at two Walmart stores in Georgia.