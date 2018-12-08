Milwaukee Indoor Farmers Market celebrates fresh produce 🥕 during winter

MILWAUKEE -- Winter can be a beautiful time of year, but it's not always the best time of year to enjoy fresh produce. Enter the Milwaukee Indoor Farmers Market, a delicious event dedicated to some of Milwaukee's tastiest treats.

About Milwaukee Indoor Farmers Market (website)

The Milwaukee Winter Farmers Market (MWFM) changed names in 2016 - we are the same quality market known for the first 7 years as the "Milwaukee County Winter Farmers Market". The market is operated by the Fondy Food Center - a registered 501c3 nonprofit organization, guided by an 11 person board of directors, with a mission to connect neighborhoods to fresh, local food.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The long-time mission of the MWFM is to promote local, sustainable agriculture; increase economic opportunities for small family farms and innovative food businesses; provide equitable access to wholesome food; and build a vibrant gathering place for metro Milwaukee residents and visitors. Our almost 50 weekly vendors gather on Saturdays from November to April. At market, agricultural vendors offer high quality fruit, vegetables, meat, eggs, poultry and dairy products. Local food vendors also bring a wide variety of freshly baked goods, jams, cider, honey, maple syrup, sauces and soups, as well as delicious global cuisine.