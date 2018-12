× Police: Man suffers serious fall during Marcus Center holiday gala

MILWAUKEE — A man was hospitalized after suffering a serious fall at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts on Friday night, Dec. 7.

Around 11:20 p.m., Milwaukee police say a 48-year-old man fell at the Young Milwaukee Holiday Gala and was transported to a nearby hospital.

The circumstances behind the incident are unknown, and police are continuing to investigate. The man is in stable condition.