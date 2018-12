MILWAUKEE — Christmas is coming, and whether you’re staying home or traveling for the holiday, there are plenty of great gifts for the tech-lover in your life. AT&T’s Nathan Fricke stopped by the FOX6 WakeUp studios to share some of the latest and greatest gifts to give (and get!) this holiday season.

The shopping season is here, and AT&T has great stuff for everyone. Tech gifts are guaranteed cool gifts — some are efficient, some are for fun, but they always come from the heart.