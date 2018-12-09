× Governor-elect Evers, Lt. Gov.-elect Barnes to embark on statewide budget tour

MADISON — Wisconsin Gov. -elect Tony Evers and incoming Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes will go on a statewide budget listening tour starting this week.

The “Building the People’s Budget” tour kicks off Tuesday, Dec. 11, in Green Bay. Other stops are planned Wednesday, Dec. 12, in Wausau, and Tuesday, Dec. 18, in La Crosse before the tour ends Wednesday, Dec. 19, in Milwaukee:

Dec. 11, 4:30 p.m. – 6 p.m.: Green Bay, University of Wisconsin Green Bay, Phoenix Room. 2420 Nicolet Drive, Green Bay, WI 54311. Register for Green Bay session at this Green Bay link.

Dec. 12, 12 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.: Wausau, Wausau Labor Temple. 318 South Third Avenue, Wausau, WI 54401. Register for the Wausau session at this Wausau link.

Dec. 18, 12 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.: La Crosse, American Legion Post 52. 711 6th St South, La Crosse, WI 54601. Register for the La Crosse session at this La Crosse link.

Dec. 19, 4:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. Milwaukee, United Way of Greater Milwaukee and Waukesha County Volunteer Center. 200 West Pleasant Street, Milwaukee, WI 53212. Register for the Milwaukee session at this Milwaukee link.

Each session is open to the public. Participants will be able to share their budget priorities with Evers, Barnes and transition policy staff.

“The people of Wisconsin elected me to solve problems and listen to the needs of everyone. I invite Wisconsinites to share their ideas with us on how we can tackle the problems we face and improve our state. Through this process, we are going to hear directly from the people and build a budget that reflects the values and priorities of the citizens of Wisconsin,” said Evers in a news release.

Anyone interested in attending any budget session can register online.