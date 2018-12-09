× Green Bay Packers face off against Atlanta Falcons at Lambeau; first game without McCarthy

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers are taking on the Atlanta Falcons at Lambeau Field, their first game in nearly 13 years without former coach Mike McCarthy. Interim coach Joe Philbin will guide the Pack through the game, and the stakes are pretty high.

The Pack are currently 4-7-1, ranking fourth in the NFC. They’re trailing behind the Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings, and are just beating the Detroit Lions who are currently 4-8.

The Falcons scored a touchdown early in the first quarter after a 16 yard pass to Julio Jones.

Soon after, Aaron Rodgers threw a 7 yard pass to Devante Adams and the Pack scored a touchdown.

The Packers and the Falcons were tied 7-7 at the beginning of the second quarter, but things started to work in the Pack’s favor after Mason Crosby scored a 50-yard field goal, bringing the score up to 10-7.

The Pack scored another touchdown in the second quarter, bringing the score to 17-7.

Right before halftime, the Packers scored a second field goal, bringing the score up to 20-7.