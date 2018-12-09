× Just say ‘no’ to raw cookie dough, CDC says 🍪

WASHINGTON — Officials with the US Centers for Disease Control want you to say “no” to raw cookie dough.

Ahead of Christmas, with many people doing holiday baking, the CDC said think twice before you reach for a taste of that raw dough.

According to the CDC, eating or tasting unbaked products can make you sick. Flour and raw eggs, especially, can contain bacteria and salmonella, respectively.

As much as you might want to sneak a taste, it’s better for your health to wait until everything is fully cooked.

