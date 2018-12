MILWAUKEE — One firefighter was injured after a fire broke out inside a home near Whitnall and Pine Ave. early morning Sunday, Dec. 9.

According to officials, a chimney fire extended into the surrounding walls of the home. The family was able to make it outside of the home before the fire crew arrived.

One firefighter suffered a laceration and was transported, treated and released from a local hospital. No other injuries were reported, and the investigation is ongoing.