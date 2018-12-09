Officials: Person involved in car accident after being shot near 7th and Capitol

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened near W. Capitol Dr. and N. 7th St. around 10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 9.

According to officials, a person shot was inside a vehicle that was involved in a crash. It’s unknown if the collision happened before or after the shooting.

The crash took out a traffic light in the area, and the car also hit a nearby building. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital in serious condition.

The victim’s age and gender are unknown, and there are no suspects at this time.

Monitor Fox6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.