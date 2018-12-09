× Packers QB Aaron Rodgers snaps Tom Brady’s record for interception-free run

GREEN BAY — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers set yet another record Sunday, Dec. 9.

His 24-yard touchdown pass to Randall Cobb with 12:44 left in the third quarter against the Atlanta Falcons gave him 359 consecutive attempts without an interception, the longest streak in NFL history.

New England’s Tom Brady held the previous mark of 358, set in 2010-11.

The Packers won vs. the Falcons 34-20 in their first game under interim head coach Joe Philbin.