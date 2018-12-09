× Probation officer accused of sexually abusing 16-year-old boy on probation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A probation officer is facing charges after prosecutors said he sexually abused a 16-year-old boy on probation.

According to officials with the Metro Nashville Police Department, sex crimes detectives arrested Thomas Myers, 29, and charged him with sexual battery by an authority figure on Friday night, Dec. 7.

The victim reported Myers to Metro detectives on Thursday. The 16-year-old boy told police Myers touched him inappropriately while they were sitting in a car discussing his probation in November.

Officials said Myers was immediately placed on administrative leave pending a disciplinary hearing. His access to juvenile court records and cases was also revoked.

Myers was released from jail on a $10,000 bond.

Other people who believe Myers acted inappropriately toward them is urged to contact the MNPD’s Youth Services Sex Crimes Unit at 615-862-7417.