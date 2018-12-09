× ‘They belong to the family:’ Woman on mission to return WWII dog tags found at garage sale

DETROIT, Mich. — A trip to a garage sale turned into a mission after a woman purchased a set of dog tags from World War II.

“It’s part of somebody’s life right here that I’ve got on the table that they want back,” said Jan Parker.

Parker said she’s determined to return the dog tags to their true owner.

“My dad was in World War II. If I could find somebody that had my dad’s dog tags and wanted to give them back, I’d be just thrilled to death. I want to make somebody happy because they don’t belong to me. They belong to the family,” Parker said.

Parker and her friend Jim Anderson discovered the dog tags belong to U.S. Army Private Henry Francis Long, of Beaverton. He served in WWII and died in the early 1970s.

“Found out what funeral home he was buried. His pallbearers. Right now, it’s just the process of tracking down family members,” Anderson said.

“I got on Ancestry.com, found out he had two sisters. One was local here in the Owosso area. I tried to contact the last known address and I got no response,” Parker said.

They are exercising all channels. They said they are working with the Gladwin County clerk, Veterans Affairs officials and the funeral home where Long’s services were held.

“This gentleman was a custodian at the Midland High School for 20 years,” Parker said.

Anyone with information could reach out to WNEM to get in touch with Parker and Anderson.