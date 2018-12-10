× 2nd driver dies after crash on I-94 near Elmhurst Road in Delafield

DELAFIELD — Officials with the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department on Monday, Dec. 10 announced a second person died as a result of a crash that happened on I-94 near Elmhurst Road on Friday, Dec. 7.

The victims have been identified as Sean Scherer, 30, from Madison and Freddie Johnson, 58, from Brookfield.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. on Friday.

Sheriff’s officials said a vehicle driven by Scherer was headed eastbound on I-94 when he lost control, crossed the center median and struck a vehicle driven by Johnson, who was headed westbound on I-94.

Scherer died at the scene, and Johnson died at the hospital.