9 members of West Bend High School boys bowling team involved in crash between bus, truck

KEWASKUM — Nine members of the West Bend High School boys bowling team (eight students and a coach) were on board a bus involved in a crash with a pickup truck Monday evening, Dec. 10.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. on Highway 45 and County Highway V, just north of Kewaskum.

The boys were being checked for injuries, but Washington County sheriff’s officials told our partners at the Washington County Insider none appeared hurt.

The bus driver was being transported to the hospital — but we’re told the injuries weren’t that serious. It’s unknown whether the truck driver was hurt.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Below is a statement from Don Kirkegaard, superintendent of the West Bend School District:

“This evening, eight students and one coach from West Bend East and West High Schools traveling on a Johnson school bus from Campbellsport to West Bend were involved in an accident near Highway 45 in Kewaskum. The students are members of the West Bend East and West boys bowling teams and had competed in a bowling competition earlier in the evening. Three boys were taken to a hospital to be examined. The other boys were released to their parents. No coaches were injured.”