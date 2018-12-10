× 9Lives Protein Plus cat food recalled because it could contain low levels of Vitamin B1

MILWAUKEE — Two varieties of 9Lives Protein Plus cat food have been recalled because the wet cat food might contain low levels of Vitamin B1.

FDA officials announced the recall on Friday, Dec. 7 by the J.M. Smucker Company.

The FDA alert said no illnesses have been reported, and this recall is out of an abundance of caution.

The products being recalled are:

9Lives® Protein Plus® With Tuna & Chicken 7910021549 4 pack of cans,

5.5 oz each Mar. 27, 2020- Nov.14, 2020 9Lives® Protein Plus® With Tuna & Liver 7910021748 4 pack of cans,

5.5 oz each Apr. 17, 2020 – Sept.14, 2020

The best if used by information can be found on the bottom of each can. The products were distributed to a variety of retailers nationwide.

According to the FDA alert, cats fed diets low in thiamine for several weeks may be at risk for developing a thiamine deficiency. Thiamine is essential for cats. Symptoms of deficiency displayed by an affected cat can be gastrointestinal or neurological in nature. Early signs of thiamine deficiency may include decreased appetite, salivation, vomiting, failure to grow, and weight loss. In advanced cases, neurological signs can develop, which include ventroflexion (bending towards the floor) of the neck, mental dullness, blindness, wobbly walking, circling, falling, seizures, and sudden death. Contact your veterinarian immediately if your cat is displaying any of these symptoms. If treated promptly, thiamine deficiency is typically reversible.

Pet parents who have impacted product should stop feeding it to their cats and dispose of the product.