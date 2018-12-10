Caring for your chapped lips: Solutions to prevent dryness, cracking

MILWAUKEE -- The dry winter air can leave your lips begging for relief. Melody Sopa of Melody Sopa Artistry shares some solutions for chapped lips.
- Up your water intake! Yes, its that simple. Our body is made up of 80% water, so give your skin some love and drink more water! Throw in a lemon slice or your favorite fruits to give it some extra flavor!
- Exfoliate. In order to properly treat chapped lips, you must first remove the dead skin on top! You can`t hydrate dead skin! I love the new Motives Cosmetics Vanilla Sugar Lip Scrub. It smells heavenly and Exfoliates to buff away rough, dry flakes, while the Sugar crystals exfoliate lips for a softer feel. For only $18, this will last you all winter long!
- Mask! This is A leave on lip treatment that seals in moisture and smooths for the perfect pout. This silky lip mask is infused with shea butter for effortless nourishment while emollients smooth for ultimate suppleness, and the sweetly subtle taste of vanilla is the cherry on top. This versatile treatment can be applied under your favorite lip color or as an overnight lip mask. I personally love to leave it on as I am doing my make up! At $19.95, you can't go wrong, as a little goes a long way!
- Lip balm! A lip treatment that corrects and hydrates the lips. It is fortified with vitamin E to help repair chapped lips for a soft, smooth, hydrated surface. Create a flawless canvas for any of your favorite lipsticks, glosses or lip shines. Price Point is $18.95.