Daniel Schmidt, convicted sex offender, to be released in Waukesha Tuesday

WAUKESHA — The Waukesha Police Department is alerting the public to the release of a convicted sex offender on Tuesday, Dec. 11.

Daniel Schmidt, now 27, was convicted in 2012 of possession of child pornography, fleeing an officer and 3rd degree sexual assault. Officials say Schmidt’s victim was a minor male acquaintance.

Officials say state law authorizes them to inform the public of the impending release when it “will enhance public safety, awareness and protection.” They said Schmidt will be living in a residence on Ramona Dr. in Waukesha — which is outside of the City of Waukesha Child Safety Zone. The notification says “Schmidt will be a life registrant with the sex offender registry and has submitted to face-to-face registration with law enforcement. He is to have no unsupervised contact with minors, no taverns/bars/liquor stores, no contact with victims, and not to purchase/possess or consume alcohol or illegal drugs. He is to comply with sex offender rules and will be on lifetime GPS monitoring.”

The notification of Schmidt’s release indicates he has “the potential to reoffend.”

