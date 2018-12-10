× Former MPD assistant chief named chief of Marquette University Police Department

MILWAUKEE — Edith Hudson, a former assistant chief with the Milwaukee Police Department has been named the chief of the Marquette University Police Department — set to take the reins on Dec. 17.

According to a news release from Marquette officials, Hudson served MPD for 25 years in progressive leadership roles before she retired from active duty in good standing in November 2015. During her time with MPD, Hudson also served as the commander of the District 5 police station; acting commander of the District 3 police station; shift commander at Districts 3, 5 and 2; and shift commander of the Sensitive Crimes Division – Domestic Violence Unit. She was also a supervisor with the Tactical Enforcement Unit.

Hudson most recently served as security manager for Wisconsin operations at Briggs and Stratton Corp.

As assistant chief of MPD, Hudson was responsible for one-third of the department’s personnel — approximately 800 police and civilian employees. She said her dedication to community policing came when she took over command responsibilities for District 3, which includes Marquette University and its Near West Side neighborhood.

“I was always most passionate about my work with community outreach and education and crime prevention efforts during my assignment at District 3,” Hudson said in the release. “There, I was introduced to a team of police personnel and dedicated community members who were committed to collaborative, community-focused policing. I saw how this type of policing can change neighborhoods and change lives — this experience formed my policing philosophy for the rest of my professional life. I am thrilled to now bring my decades of experience to Marquette, and look forward to working closely with students, faculty, staff, local law enforcement and community organizations to ensure a safe, thriving campus for all.”