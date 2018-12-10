Latest wireless chargers for home, office and on-the-go

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Here's a look at some of the latest wireless chargers for your smartphone that work great at home, the office and on the go!

Now that the iPhone and Pixel phones have joined Samsung in supporting wireless charging, there are lots of great options to help you keep your phone juiced up. Here's a look at several of your latest unique options.

Mentioned:

Google Pixel Stand, $80

Samsung Wireless Charger Duo, $120

Nimble Wireless Travel Kit, $60

Mophie Charge Stream Powerstation Wireless XL, $100

Mophie Charge Stream Vent Mount, $70

Bezalel 2nd Gen Prelude, $90

Rich's new book, 101 Handy Tech Tips for the iPhone, features useful hints on how to get the most out of your smartphone. Now available in paperback on Amazon. Makes a great holiday gift.