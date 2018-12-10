× Milwaukee man faces possible OWI 4th charge; told law enforcement he had been drinking ‘a lot’

MILWAUKEE — A 35-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested for OWI 4th after an incident early on Saturday, Dec. 8.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says around 2 a.m. on Saturday, deputies responded to a crash on northbound I-43 at Hampton Ave. A vehicle had crashed and landed on top of a guard rail. Officials say the driver left the scene, but was picked up by Glendale police a short distance away.

The 35-year-old man told law enforcement he had been drinking ” a lot.” Officials say he did poorly on standardized field sobriety tests. The man also refused to submit a preliminary breath test.

According to a news release by MCSO, the suspect’s three previous OWI convictions happened in 2007, 2010 and 2014. If convicted on this 4th offense, he could face up to six years in prison.