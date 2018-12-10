× Milwaukee police seek driver involved in crash that involved 2 vehicles, pedestrian

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are seeking a driver in a crash that involved two vehicles and a pedestrian. It all unfolded at 25th and Wisconsin Ave. on the city’s west side around 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 10.

Officials say one vehicle disregarded a stop sign and struck a second vehicle — which caused the second vehicle to strike a pedestrian standing on a sidewalk.

The male pedestrian sustained serious injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The driver of the vehicle that caused the wreck fled on foot from the accident scene.

If you have information that could help in this case, you are urged to call Milwaukee police.