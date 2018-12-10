Police: 3-year-old dies after uncle allegedly slit her throat in her bedroom

CLINTON COUNTY, Ky. — A man stands accused of slitting the throat of his 3-year-old niece.

Police in Clinton County, Kentucky said the attack happened Saturday, Dec. 8, when 33-year-old Emanuel Fluter went into the toddler’s bedroom with a knife.

The girl’s father, Fluter’s brother-in-law, heard screams on the baby monitor and rushed into the bedroom.

The father was reportedly cut on the hand while confronting the attacker.

A police report said four other children were in the bedroom. The 3-year-old girl was airlifted to the hospital, but died on Sunday.

Jail officials noted there was no mugshot available on Saturday because Fluter had been acting too violently for a picture to be taken.

A neighbor said the family included nine children, and described them as a loving family.