Police seek stranger who punched 75-year-old man, knocking him to the ground

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRONX, N.Y. -- A man is being sought for allegedly punching a 75-year-old man, injuring the victim before fleeing.

The attack happened in front of a Kennedy Fried Chicken on White Plains Road in the Bronx on Saturday, Dec. 8 around 9:50 p.m., police said.

The assailant engaged the victim before punching him once in the face, according to police.

The blow caused the 75-year-old to fall to the ground, police said. He was hospitalized, treated and released.

The attacker fled in an unknown direction, and did not know his victim before the incident, police said.

He was described as being in his 20s, with a thin build, and was last seen wearing a tan jacket and black pants.

Surveillance victim showing the man sought was released by police.