15 firearms stolen in separate daytime burglaries at homes in Fond du Lac County

FOND DU LAC — Officials with the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office are investigating two daytime burglaries involving unlocked homes and the theft of firearms.

The crimes happened on Dec. 5 and Dec. 9, between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., at homes in the Township of Eldorado and Friendship.

According to investigators, in each case, several firearms were taken, and items like cash and jewelry were left untouched. Sheriff’s officials said there are no suspects or leads.

The firearms were entered as stolen through the FBI’s National Crime Information Center.

Sheriff’s officials released a list of the stolen firearms:

Taurus PT709 9mm handgun serial #TJS18701

Hipoint 45 semi auto with Woodland camo grip serial #X4340416

Remington 870 shotgun serial #AB590027U

Remington 700 deer rifle bolt action with Nikon scope serial #56249316

Remington model 710 bolt action 30.06 rifle serial #71254121

Hipoint model C9 semi auto handgun serial #P100002658

The following firearms were stolen, but the property owners did not know the serial numbers:

Remington model 770 bolt action rifle

Heritage 22 caliber revolver

Remington model 742 .308

Remington 1100 12-gauge camo/synthetic

Traditions 50 caliber muzzle loader nickle finish

Remington Ducks Unlimited 30.06 black in color

Traditions over-under 12 gauge

Winchester 1200 12-gauge camo

Thompson Contender 30-30 with .223 barrel