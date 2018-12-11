15 firearms stolen in separate daytime burglaries at homes in Fond du Lac County
FOND DU LAC — Officials with the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office are investigating two daytime burglaries involving unlocked homes and the theft of firearms.
The crimes happened on Dec. 5 and Dec. 9, between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., at homes in the Township of Eldorado and Friendship.
According to investigators, in each case, several firearms were taken, and items like cash and jewelry were left untouched. Sheriff’s officials said there are no suspects or leads.
The firearms were entered as stolen through the FBI’s National Crime Information Center.
Sheriff’s officials released a list of the stolen firearms:
- Taurus PT709 9mm handgun serial #TJS18701
- Hipoint 45 semi auto with Woodland camo grip serial #X4340416
- Remington 870 shotgun serial #AB590027U
- Remington 700 deer rifle bolt action with Nikon scope serial #56249316
- Remington model 710 bolt action 30.06 rifle serial #71254121
- Hipoint model C9 semi auto handgun serial #P100002658
The following firearms were stolen, but the property owners did not know the serial numbers:
- Remington model 770 bolt action rifle
- Heritage 22 caliber revolver
- Remington model 742 .308
- Remington 1100 12-gauge camo/synthetic
- Traditions 50 caliber muzzle loader nickle finish
- Remington Ducks Unlimited 30.06 black in color
- Traditions over-under 12 gauge
- Winchester 1200 12-gauge camo
- Thompson Contender 30-30 with .223 barrel
43.824708 -88.621777