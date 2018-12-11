× 2 killed, up to 8 wounded in shooting near Christmas market in France

STRASBOURG, France — France’s interior minister said two people were killed and up to eight wounded in a shooting near Strasbourg’s Christmas market Tuesday, Dec. 11.

Christophe Castaner told reporters that several of the wounded were in critical condition. He said that the gunman, who was still at large, was identified and he has a criminal record.

It wasn’t immediately clear if terrorism was the motive behind the attack.

Castaner added that police operations were still underway and that he would not give further details, saying he would travel to Strasbourg.