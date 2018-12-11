2 killed, up to 8 wounded in shooting near Christmas market in France

Rescuers walk in the streets of Strasbourg, eastern France, after a shooting breakout, on December 11, 2018. - One person has been killed and ten people injured in a shooting today near a Christmas market in the eastern French city of Strasbourg, police said, adding that the suspected gunman was on the run. (Photo by Murielle KASPRZAK / AFP) (Photo credit should read MURIELLE KASPRZAK/AFP/Getty Images)
Rescuers walk in the streets of Strasbourg, eastern France, after a shooting breakout, on December 11, 2018. - One person has been killed and ten people injured in a shooting today near a Christmas market in the eastern French city of Strasbourg, police said, adding that the suspected gunman was on the run. (Photo by Murielle KASPRZAK / AFP) (Photo credit should read MURIELLE KASPRZAK/AFP/Getty Images)
STRASBOURG, France — France’s interior minister said two people were killed and up to eight wounded in a shooting near Strasbourg’s Christmas market Tuesday, Dec. 11.
Christophe Castaner told reporters that several of the wounded were in critical condition. He said that the gunman, who was still at large, was identified and he has a criminal record.
It wasn’t immediately clear if terrorism was the motive behind the attack.
Castaner added that police operations were still underway and that he would not give further details, saying he would travel to Strasbourg.
48.573405
7.752111