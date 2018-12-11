‘A holiday adventure for one and all:’ Visit the Enchantment in the Park light display in West Bend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST BEND -- Visit with Santa and enjoy horse and carriage rides as Enchantment in the Park in West Bend. The event's light displays are open nightly from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Guests have the option to either walk or drive through the lights display.

About Enchantment in the Park (website)

Enchantment in the Park’s mission is to create a holiday adventure for one and all, where wonder and excitement are experienced through enchanting holiday light displays, music and other performing arts. In order to accomplish this mission, Enchantment in the Park brings together many community groups and individuals in a spirit of service to design, set up, operate and take down the event every year through sponsorship and donations. Any excess funds are returned to community organizations, such as Froedtert St. Joseph’s Hospital through donations or are used to help further growth of Enchantment in the Park. In addition, all collected food donations are distributed to Washington County and Menomonee Falls food pantries. Enchantment in the Park was founded in 2009 by the Rotary Clubs of Washington County: West Bend Noon, West Bend Sunrise, Hartford and Slinger/Allenton. In 2013, the Menomonee Falls Rotary joined the leadership team. This team also consists of community members that are not associated with any of the Rotary Clubs.

