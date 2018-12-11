Apply now! Miller Park looks to hire 2019 Brew Crew members

MILWAUKEE — Want to work alongside the Milwaukee Brewers? The Crew is looking to hire highly energetic people to become members of the team’s 2019 season.

According to a news release, The 2019 Brew Crew is the official entertainment team of the Brewers. Members play an integral role in the fan experience at Miller Park, with job duties that directly impact other fans and their enjoyment of Brewers games, which is why the most important responsibility of selected applicants will be to cheer on the Crew loud and proud.

The news release says additional duties may include staffing interactive areas throughout the ballpark, assisting with between-innings promotions, representing the Crew for appearances of the Johnsonville Famous Racing Sausages on game days and non-game days, and, of course, entertaining and interacting with other Brewers fans.

Applicants must be at least 16 years old, live in the Milwaukee area year-round and have reliable transportation. Candidates must be able to commit to a minimum of 30 Brewers’ home games during the 2019 regular season.

Applicants who are selected to move forward in the process will be invited to Miller Park for an audition on Wednesday, January 19 or Thursday, January 20.

For complete information, including the full job description and tryout details, click HERE.