Buying all the ’12 Days of Christmas’ gifts to cost over $39K

Posted 9:23 am, December 11, 2018, by

MILWAUKEE -- So how much would the items from the "12 Days of Christmas" song really cost? Chris Goller and Lori Craig from PNC Bank explain this year's price index.

About the PNC Price Index (website)

