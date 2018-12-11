Dinner and a show: Immerse yourself in the magic of the Pabst Mansion during Christmastime

MILWAUKEE -- Escape into the past at the Pabst Mansion! The 19th century architectural gem is decked out for the holidays. Kasey Chronis visited Tuesday morning, Dec. 11 to tour the historical place.
About the Pabst Mansion (website)
Cocktails and dinner at the Pabst Mansion followed by a production of A Christmas Carol at the Pabst Theater on December 6th, 14th (SOLD OUT) & 15th!Partake in a Dinner and a Show the way Captain and Mrs. Pabst did! Guests will begin the evening with a glass of wine before they are seated for dinner and experience a wonderfully prepared meal by Shully’s Cusine. Following dinner, guests will descend the grand staircase to board a luxury motor coach that will take them to the historic Pabst Theater to attend the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s annual production of Charles Dickens’ classic, A Christmas Carol. Limited seating available per evening—enjoy something truly extraordinary this holiday season!
Cost $185 per person. Reservations required.
The evening will begin at the Pabst Mansion at 5:00 pm, with the production at the Pabst Theater beginning at 7:30pm. Guests will be returned to the Mansion following the performance.
Purchase your tickets here: Dinner and a Show
43.039252 -87.937982