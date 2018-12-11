Gardening expert offers ways to make sure you Christmas tree is standing strong for the holidays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Gifts for gardeners and a guide for those whose thumbs aren't quite green. Gardening expert Melinda Myers helps you keep your needles on your Christmas tree and put some presents under it.

Tips for maximizing the life of your Christmas tree

Make fresh cut

Keep your stand filled with Water - best way to keep tree fresh

Preservatives

Safely transporting your flowering holiday plants in cold weather

Wrap to protect from cold temperatures

Remove from sleeve as soon as possible - especially for poinsettias

Proper care for keeping holiday plants looking their best throughout the season and beyond

Fold down foil wrapper if needed to let light in

Water thoroughly as the soil slightly dries

Set on pebbles to elevate pot above excess water in saucer

Avoid drafts of hot and cold air

Alternatives to the traditional Poinsettia

Waxed amaryllis

Cyclamen

Kalanchoe

Christmas cactus

Spike moss

Mini trees

Lavender

Rosemary

Nortfolk island pine

Unique gifts for gardeners