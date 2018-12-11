Grandmother killed, 2 children injured when 4 Rottweilers owned by woman’s brother attacked

MARIETTA, N.C. — A 73-year-old woman was killed and her two grandchildren were injured when they were attacked by four dogs in North Carolina on Monday, Dec. 10. Authorities said the dogs were owned by the woman’s brother.

“I saw all of the lights. It was dusk,” said Marietta Mayor Justin Oliver.

Esta Currier was killed by her brother’s four Rottweilers.

“The dogs were always fenced in. If they had not been, it would have been addressed. I don’t know how they escaped and how all this happened,” said Oliver.

Currier’s 9-year-old and 7-year-old grandchildren were also attacked and injured by the dogs. The mayor said Currier lived in a nearby mobile home, and was picking the children up at the bus stop when the attack happened.

“She could drive down that dirt road to the highway, and pick up those kids at the end of the dirt road,” said Currier.

When deputies arrived, they found Currier dead, the children injured and the dogs approaching them in an aggressive manner. The dogs were shot and killed.

Brenda Walters, 56, one of the owners of the dogs, was hurt while the officers were shooting at them. She was treated and released from the hospital.

“To have your dogs kill someone that’s actually in your family. I mean that must be hard for all of the family,” said Oliver.

It’s unclear what led to the attack. North Carolina’s Bureau of Investigation is assisting with the investigation. Sheriff’s officials said both children were in stable condition at the hospital.