29K+ pounds of Jimmy Dean sausage recalled, may contain metal

MILWAUKEE — More than 29,000 pounds of Jimmy Dean sausage is being recalled because it may contain pieces of metal.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service made the announcement Tuesday, Dec. 11.

The frozen, ready-to-eat sausage links items were produced and packaged on Aug. 4, 2018. The following products are subject to recall:

23.4-oz. pouches of “Jimmy Dean HEAT ’n SERVE Original SAUSAGE LINKS Made with Pork & Turkey” with a Use By date of Jan. 31, 19. The product bears case code A6382168, with a time stamp range of 11:58 through 01:49.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 19085” on the back of the product packaging.

The problem was discovered when five people said they found metal in the sausage links. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

People who have purchased the product are urged not to consume them. The product should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.