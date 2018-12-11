Michelle Obama extends ‘Becoming’ book tour; includes stop in Milwaukee on March 14
MILWAUKEE — Former First Lady Michelle Obama will be making a stop at the Miller High Life Theatre on March 14, 2019, as part of her “Becoming” book tour.
Fans can register now through Wednesday, December 12, at 10 p.m. PST HERE for the Verified Fan presale. Registered fans who receive a code will have access to purchase tickets for the North American events before the general public on Friday, December 14, from 10 a.m. local time to 10 p.m. Information on the ticketing methods for the European events is available at each city’s respective ticketing website.
Tickets for the newly announced North American 2019 dates will go on sale to the general public beginning Saturday, December 15, at 10 a.m. local time at BecomingMichelleObama.com. A limited number of VIP meet and greet packages with the former First Lady will also be available.
“I couldn’t be more excited to visit even more cities across the country and around the world,” Mrs. Obama said. “I’ve been so humbled by the response to the tour thus far and the overwhelming interest we’ve received from so many communities we weren’t able to visit this year. That’s why I’m thrilled that we’re able to expand our conversations to these new settings and wider audiences. I can’t wait to continue the discussions that have been so meaningful for me and, I hope, for so many others.”
BECOMING: AN INTIMATE CONVERSATION WITH MICHELLE OBAMA 2019 DATES:
|Friday, February 8, 2019
|Tacoma, WA
|Tacoma Dome
|Saturday, February 9, 2019
|Portland, OR
|Moda Center
|Tuesday, February 12, 2019
|Phoenix, AZ
|Comerica Theatre
|Thursday, February 28, 2019
|Austin, TX
|Frank Erwin Center
|Saturday, March 2, 2019
|Houston, TX
|Toyota Center
|Wednesday, March 13, 2019
|St. Paul, MN
|Xcel Energy Center
|Thursday, March 14, 2019
|Milwaukee, WI
|Miller High Life Theatre
|Saturday, March 16, 2019
|Cleveland, OH
|KeyBank State Theatre
|Thursday, March 21, 2019
|Vancouver, BC
|Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
|Friday, March 22, 2019
|Edmonton, AB
|Rogers Place
|Tuesday, April 9, 2019
|Copenhagen, Denmark
|Royal Arena
|Wednesday, April 10, 2019
|Stockholm, Sweden
|Ericsson Globe
|Thursday, April 11, 2019
|Oslo, Norway
|Oslo Spektrum
|Sunday, April 14, 2019
|London, UK
|The O2 Arena
|Tuesday, April 16, 2019*
|Paris, France*
|AccorHotels Arena*
|Wednesday, April 17, 2019
|Amsterdam, Netherlands
|Ziggo Dome
|Friday, May 3, 2019
|Montreal, QC
|Bell Centre
|Saturday, May 4, 2019
|Toronto, ON
|Scotiabank Arena
|Friday, May 10, 2019
|Ft. Lauderdale, FL
|BB&T Center
|Saturday, May 11, 2019
|Atlanta, GA
|State Farm Arena
|Sunday, May 12, 2019+
|Nashville, TN+
|Ryman Auditorium+
Since its publication, BECOMING became an instant #1 New York Times bestseller after one week of sales, and has sold more than 3 million units in all formats and editions in the U.S. and Canada.