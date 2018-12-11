× Michelle Obama extends ‘Becoming’ book tour; includes stop in Milwaukee on March 14

MILWAUKEE — Former First Lady Michelle Obama will be making a stop at the Miller High Life Theatre on March 14, 2019, as part of her “Becoming” book tour.

Fans can register now through Wednesday, December 12, at 10 p.m. PST HERE for the Verified Fan presale. Registered fans who receive a code will have access to purchase tickets for the North American events before the general public on Friday, December 14, from 10 a.m. local time to 10 p.m. Information on the ticketing methods for the European events is available at each city’s respective ticketing website.

Tickets for the newly announced North American 2019 dates will go on sale to the general public beginning Saturday, December 15, at 10 a.m. local time at BecomingMichelleObama.com. A limited number of VIP meet and greet packages with the former First Lady will also be available.

I’m having so much fun with all of you on my #IAmBecoming tour that I decided to do one final round of events to see folks in some cities we missed! These conversations have been so meaningful for me, and I hope they’ve been meaningful for you all, too. https://t.co/tOEk59nT71 pic.twitter.com/MMQTkZ4pMY — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) December 11, 2018

“I couldn’t be more excited to visit even more cities across the country and around the world,” Mrs. Obama said. “I’ve been so humbled by the response to the tour thus far and the overwhelming interest we’ve received from so many communities we weren’t able to visit this year. That’s why I’m thrilled that we’re able to expand our conversations to these new settings and wider audiences. I can’t wait to continue the discussions that have been so meaningful for me and, I hope, for so many others.”

BECOMING: AN INTIMATE CONVERSATION WITH MICHELLE OBAMA 2019 DATES:

Friday, February 8, 2019 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome Saturday, February 9, 2019 Portland, OR Moda Center Tuesday, February 12, 2019 Phoenix, AZ Comerica Theatre Thursday, February 28, 2019 Austin, TX Frank Erwin Center Saturday, March 2, 2019 Houston, TX Toyota Center Wednesday, March 13, 2019 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center Thursday, March 14, 2019 Milwaukee, WI Miller High Life Theatre Saturday, March 16, 2019 Cleveland, OH KeyBank State Theatre Thursday, March 21, 2019 Vancouver, BC Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena Friday, March 22, 2019 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place Tuesday, April 9, 2019 Copenhagen, Denmark Royal Arena Wednesday, April 10, 2019 Stockholm, Sweden Ericsson Globe Thursday, April 11, 2019 Oslo, Norway Oslo Spektrum Sunday, April 14, 2019 London, UK The O2 Arena Tuesday, April 16, 2019* Paris, France* AccorHotels Arena* Wednesday, April 17, 2019 Amsterdam, Netherlands Ziggo Dome Friday, May 3, 2019 Montreal, QC Bell Centre Saturday, May 4, 2019 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena Friday, May 10, 2019 Ft. Lauderdale, FL BB&T Center Saturday, May 11, 2019 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena Sunday, May 12, 2019+ Nashville, TN+ Ryman Auditorium+

Since its publication, BECOMING became an instant #1 New York Times bestseller after one week of sales, and has sold more than 3 million units in all formats and editions in the U.S. and Canada.