MPD: Man who ‘threatened kill himself and shoot at officers’ taken into custody

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say a man who “threatened to kill himself and shoot at officers” has been taken into custody.

Officers were called to the neighborhood near Murray and Bradford on the city’s east side around 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 11.

Officials tell FOX6 News some of the residents of that apartment building in question have been evacuated. Since then, officers with rifles have been coming in and out of the building and walking the streets and alley around it.

Again, the suspect has been taken into custody.