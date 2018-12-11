‘Every single room is decorated’ for the holidays at the Pabst Mansion, and you can visit through Jan. 6

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- This holiday season, you have the rare chance to escape into the past with a grand Milwaukee tradition. Every room at the Pabst Mansion was filled with Christmas cheer, and you can experience it all on a self-guided tour.

"For almost 40 years now, the Pabst Mansion has been decked out for the holidays," said Pamela Williams-Lime, Pabst Mansion resident.

From floor to ceiling, the 19th Century gem on Wisconsin Avenue was dressed to the nines for Christmas.

"Every single room is decorated, down to the bathrooms," said Williams-Lime.

It took two weeks to decorate the mansion -- an effort to showcase the splendor of the late 1800s.

"It's like a step back in time. Really, you're looking at a different era," said Ed Rzeppa, visitor.

"There are total of over 20 trees -- large trees -- in the house, throughout the house," said Williams-Lime.

Fourteen volunteer designers started planning over the summer.

"I'm from Kansas. I'm actually not from Milwaukee, and we have nothing like this I have seen before," said Hannah Blanton, visitor.

"Not only is the house gorgeous, but decorated for Christmas, it has just been absolutely beautiful," said Blanton.

The Pabst Mansion is open for self-guided holiday tours through Jan. 6. For more details, CLICK HERE.